LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Saturday, and is making it easier to cancel unneeded vaccine appointments.

The region now has a total of 12,496 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,193 cases resolved leaving 80 active. There are now 3,419 cases with a variant of concern.

The MLHU announced Friday it was making it easier for those who booked multiple appointments with the same contact information to cancel if an appointment is no longer needed.

Those seeking to cancel can email covidcancel@mlhu.on.ca and must include the first and last name of the person the appointment was for, email address or phone number used to book, and the date, time and location of the appointment to be cancelled.

A new phone number for those who booked multiple appointments and need to cancel will also be available starting on Monday at 519-963-4136.

Those who only booked a single vaccination appointment with their contact information can continue to cancel through the booking website at www.covidvaccinelm.ca using Gate #6 if they have rebooked an earlier appointment.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 active, 3,850 total, 3,739 resolved, 83 deaths, 782 variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 38 active, 1,414 total, 1,369 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 34 active, 2,694 total, 2,607 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 14 active, 1,876 total, 1,805 resolved, 57 deaths, 302 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 23 active, 3,554 total, 3,469 resolved, 62 deaths, 621 variants

Across Ontario, 345 new cases and one death were reported Friday, with the positivity rate remaining low.

COVID-19 deaths in Ontario have surpassed 9,000 as the province logged more than 350 new infections Saturday.

The 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours bring Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 9,007.

Another 355 new cases of the novel coronavirus were added, pushing the province’s case total to 541,880, including 529,002 recoveries.