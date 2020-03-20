LONDON, ONT. -- Another six people in London-Middlesex have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the region to 11, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

“Things are expanding for us...Six new cases. We are seeing strong evidence of community-based spread," says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO for the MLHU says. "So now is the time to take those distancing measures very seriously."

Across Ontario, there were 50 new cases reported Friday, the largest single day increase so far.

There have been two deaths in the province to date, and five cases have been resolved.

Mackie adds, "Coronavirus is here. It’s still a small minority of the number of things making people sick. We know that because the percent positivity is in the range of one to two per cent of tests are coming back positive but we are seeing a fair number of those now. ”

Across southwestern Ontario there have been two cases in Chatham-Kent, two in Huron-Perth and three in Grey-Bruce.

Brant County's first case also had a local connection, with the woman being an employee at Woodstock General Hospital.

