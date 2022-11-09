'Six figures with pension and benefits': Province encouraging youth to enter skilled trades
Thousands of teens from southwestern Ontario were getting hands-on with skilled trades.
A career fair at Western Fair District — hosted by the Ontario Ministry of Labour — was giving kids in grade seven to 12 exposure to dozens of trades and employers on Wednesday.
“I like working with my hands, as I feel like I'm more in control,” says Maya Younes, 12, from Mississauga.
Among those giving physical demonstrations was LiUNA 1059, who were encouraging people to get into the construction industry.
“There's going to be hundreds of thousands of skilled trade jobs that need to be filled,” says Howie Brox of LiUNA 1059.
Maya Younes, 12, of Mississauga lays a brick at the career fair at Western Fair District in London, Ont. on Nov. 9, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“Those jobs are needing to be filled because we also have a group…in the construction industry right now that are retiring. So we have a void, and that void means jobs here in London. Take a look at all the towers going up in London right now, and plus all those people whether flagging on a road, or sewer or water main, infrastructure is what keeps our community going,” he explains.
Ontario's labour minister projects by 2025, one-in-five jobs will be in the skilled trades.
“We're really on a mission to send a message to young people, to parents, educators that...the skilled trades are meaningful,” says Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour minister. “In many cases, they pay six figures with pensions and benefits. You can start your own business, you can travel anywhere in Canada. The sky's the limit right now.”
Mike Ciesielka, 16, of London, Ont. was practicing building scaffolding.
Mike Ciesielka, 16, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in London, Ont. practices building scaffolding at the career fair at Western Fair District on Nov. 9, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“I've always been looking at going into the trades,” says Cielska, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in London. “I’m interested in working with my hands because I can't sit at a desk for six hours or more every day. I’ve heard so much about how you much money is in the skilled trades and people don't realize it.”
Landyn Irwin of Watford, Ont. meanwhile was practicing laying bricks.
“My brother is a roofer, and I’ve worked with him a bit,” says Irwin. “I've always wanted to do construction.”
The province is also working on new ways to get young people interested in skilled trade work. They have found that using virtual reality and other simulator technologies have been helping.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian child is first in the world to be successfully treated before birth for rare and fatal genetic disorder
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new plea for answers
Wednesday Nov. 9 marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
High-risk offender release prompts public advisory in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service is issuing a public advisory regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community.
-
Battle of property lines a 'nightmare' for Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club
Members of the Kitchener Lawn Bowling Club are speaking out after they say a construction company working nearby has been damaging their water infrastructure.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor votes to revoke vaccine policy
The City of Windsor is revoking its vaccine policy for employees.
-
Leamington hotel manager named 'Leader of the Year' while fighting stage 4 cancer
The general manager of Leamington's Quality Inn Hotel is sharing his ongoing cancer story nearly two years after diagnosis, while celebrating recent recognition from his peers.
-
Orchestra drag show? Windsor Symphony Orchestra says ‘why not’
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is set to perform with a popular drag queen this weekend.
Barrie
-
Second World War tank being brought back to life
A piece of history from the Second World War is being brought back to life thanks to the efforts of several volunteers at Base Borden.
-
Barrie police shut down Dunlop Street for ongoing investigation
The Barrie Police Service has closed off Dunlop Street between Owen and Mulcaster for an ongoing investigation.
-
Construction to begin on bridge crossing over future Bradford Bypass
Construction is beginning on a bridge that crosses over the future Bradford Bypass, in an announcement by the province Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Woman in North Bay charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise
A 52-year-old woman in North Bay is facing several charges in connection with robberies that occurred on Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.
-
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
Ottawa
-
Canadian child is first in the world to be successfully treated before birth for rare and fatal genetic disorder
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
Walkout protesting Coun. Rick Chiarelli abruptly ends final Ottawa council meeting of term
Ottawa's final council meeting of the term ended abruptly Wednesday after several councillors walked out in protest when disgraced Coun. Rick Chiarelli started to speak.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be replaced
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
This is what Doug Ford said about whether mask mandates will return in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford he's encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
Quebec postpones eviction of homeless people living under Montreal expressway
The planned eviction of several homeless people living under the Ville-Marie expressway in Montreal has been called off — for now.
Atlantic
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday -- possibly as a Category 1 hurricane -- is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
Suspect wanted after grabbing, hugging 11-year-old girl: police
Police are looking for an unknown suspect who grabbed and hugged an 11-year-old girl after asking her for directions in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Mother pleads to see daughter abducted and brought to Iraq as ex surrenders for extended sentence
Zainab Mahdi last saw her now-15-year-old daughter, Zahraa Al Aazawi, four years ago. Mahdi's ex-husband, Ali Farhan Al Aazawi, has been convicted of abducting the girl, taking her from Calgary to Iraq.
-
$17K in drugs seized from Southland Drive home: Calgary police
The investigation launched in September, after police were contacted over concerns of drug dealing in the community of Palliser.
-
Calgary among 33 Alberta spots to see record-breaking cold today
Of the communities that broke records, the coldest was Sundre, which saw temperatures drop to a bitter- 32 C.
Edmonton
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
Alberta premier consulting with Trump adviser may affect health system, NDP warns
Alberta’s Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith consulting a medical adviser of former U.S. president Donald Trump on COVID-19 who calls vaccines “bioweapons” exacerbates worries she runs a government not guided by science.
Vancouver
-
North Vancouver couple track and recover stolen bike using hidden GPS device
Half a dozen bicycles have been stolen from the storage locker of his North Vancouver townhouse complex this year, so Travis – who asked CTV News not to use his last name – wasn't surprised when his wife's bike disappeared in August.
-
B.C.'s Highway 8 reopens 361 days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure
Three hundred sixty-one days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure, B.C.'s Highway 8 has reopened.
-
3 arrests made in 3 gang investigations over 72 hours in Delta, police say
Delta police say they responded to three gang-related incidents in a 72-hour period last week, beginning with the shooting that sent a 22-year-old to hospital with significant injuries Thursday.