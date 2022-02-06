Six arrested following weapons investigation in London, Ont.
Six people are in custody following a weapons investigation Sunday afternoon.
Police confirm shortly before 12 p.m. officers responded to a weapons-related call on Emery Street West near Paddington Avenue.
The investigation led police to a secondary location, in the 100 block of Tecumseh Avenue East near Edward Street.
All roads have since reopened.
Police say there is no risk to public safety.
Officers will remain on scene while the investigation continues.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency amid 'Freedom Convoy' protest
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency amid 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency for the city of Ottawa as the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues to occupy the downtown area.
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
Protests spread to more Canadian cities as Ottawa churches close their doors
The so-called Freedom Convoy rolled into the nation's capital last weekend, and while some people went home over the course of the week, participation surged anew, with police estimating that thousands were part of the weekend crowd.
Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest
A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.
'Hate is being emboldened': Singh on NDP's push to ban hate symbols
The federal NDP is advocating for the government to ban the display of three different hate symbols, which leader Jagmeet Singh says are being used to mobilize movements.
Richard Berthelsen: A Platinum Jubilee toast to the Queen of Canada
For Canadians, the Queen seems like a much-loved great grandmother we may not have seen as often during the pandemic years, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen writes in his latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Rogan's use of racial slurs adds to pressure on Spotify
Joe Rogan's mouth has put Spotify in a tough spot. Anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and racial slurs on some episodes of his popular podcast are forcing the streaming service to weigh difficult choices.
1 dead, others injured after avalanches in B.C. backcountry
Several people were caught in avalanches in the backcountry near Pemberton, B.C., Saturday afternoon, and one person died.
What is Canada's legal system saying about workplace vaccine mandates?
Legal challenges of employer vaccine mandates and health measures are being tossed out as arbitrators in Canada largely side with the need to maintain safe workplaces during a pandemic, legal experts say.
Q and A: Waterloo regional police discuss startling rate of robberies to start 2022
According to police, the Region of Waterloo is facing a severe spike in robberies during the first leg of 2022.
10-year anniversary of fatal crash in Hampstead, Ont.
Sunday marked the sombre 10-year anniversary of the horrific crash that killed 11 people in the community of Hampstead, Ont.
Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency for the city of Ottawa as the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration continues to occupy the downtown area.
Healthcare workers needed
The need for nurses has risen over the last year according to data provided by Workforce Windsor-Essex
Vehicle plunges to the ground, Sunday morning
A man was taken to hospital after his vehicle plunged to the ground near the main stage at the Festival Plaza, Sunday morning
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitation restrictions
Windsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitation restrictions to allow more visits from patients’ essential caregivers.
Overnight fire tears through Penetanguishene home
A home in Penetanguishene has been destroyed by a Sunday morning fire that shut down roads in the area.
Two-vehicle collision in Clearview sends one to hospital
Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township Sunday afternoon.
Barrie Council considering new home for Farmers' Market
Barrie Council is set to meet on Monday night to consider approving a new Farmers' Market downtown.
Miners who inhaled McIntyre Powder now guaranteed WSIB benefits
After years of calling on the Ontario government to acknowledge the destructive health impacts of McIntyre Powder on miners who were forced to inhale it to keep their jobs, those affected will now have easier access to occupational illness benefits.
-
Sudbury community rallies in support of Ukraine
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sudbury on Sunday to show support for the people of Ukraine.
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
BREAKING | CF Rideau Centre will remain closed as 'Freedom Convoy' protest continues in downtown Ottawa
Cadillac Fairview said in a statement that authorities "cannot provide any assurances that it is safe" to open the Rideau Centre amid the "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates.
Does 'learning to live with COVID' mean returning to life like it was in 2019?
Ontarians have recently started hearing their top health and government officials speak of "learning to live with COVID-19," but what does that mean?
Man arrested after allegedly throwing feces at another person during Toronto convoy protest
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hurled feces at another person during the Toronto convoy protest on Saturday, police said.
Ontario NDP delegates affirm Andrea Horwath's leadership at convention
Ontario's New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath's leadership.
Quebec version of ‘freedom convoy’ draws to a close as police issue warnings
Quebec City police officers echoed actions of their counterparts in Ottawa going truck to truck issuing courtesy warnings to those involved in the trucker convoy, advising that their rigs are parked illegally and they should move or face fines or worse.
Quebec reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop again
Quebec reported on Sunday that 22 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations in the province continue to drop.
Here's a list of COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec as of Feb. 7
Starting Monday, the Quebec government is relaxing more restrictions and its deconfinement plan continues.
Hundreds ride in Halifax 'Freedom Convoy' Sunday
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a 'Freedom Convoy' on Sunday.
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
'Not again': West End residents frustrated by uptick in car vandalism, smashed windows
Several West End residents are frustrated after being targeted multiple times for vandalism to their vehicles.
Freedom Convoy protest outside Manitoba Legislature continues
The truck convoy remains outside the Manitoba Legislature protesting pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates.
'It all feels completely unreal': Winnipeg-based Métis beader on her way to Paris Fashion Week
What started as a way to deal with the stress of the pandemic has earned a Manitoba Métis beader a spot at the Paris Fashion Week.
Dozens attend 'Stand With Ukraine' protest in downtown Calgary
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress staged a protest in Calgary, showing its support for Ukraine.
Firefighter killed, chief injured in fire truck rollover east of Castor, Alta.
Town of Castor officials say a firefighter was killed and the community's fire chief was injured in a crash on Highway 599 last week.
'Cease immediately': Alta. education minister calls for end to COVID-19 protests at schools
After a startling trend of protests against COVID-19 restrictions at or in Alberta schools, the education minister and association representing teachers are calling for an end to the illegal behaviour.
'We are still grieving': Search continues for carjacker that killed Red Deer woman
The central Alberta family of a 30-year-old woman killed during a carjacking continues to grieve and search for answers.
'Cease immediately': Alta. education minister calls for end to COVID-19 protests at schools
After a startling trend of protests against COVID-19 restrictions at or in Alberta schools, the education minister and association representing teachers are calling for an end to the illegal behaviour.
'Frightening and concerning': VPD grapples with rise in unprovoked stranger attacks
Since the start of 2022, surveillance videos of two disturbing random attacks in Vancouver have been widely circulated online and in the media, sending shockwaves through the city.
Owner of stranded barge in Vancouver's English Bay plans to remove it in pieces
The next chapter in the saga of the English Bay barge could begin in the next month or so, the vessel's owner says.
Woman charged in 2 stranger attacks in Vancouver 4 days apart
Vancouver police say they have arrested a woman for assaulting people apparently at random for the second time in a week.