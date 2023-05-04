SIU won't lay charges after Dec.2022 St. Thomas crash

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says no charges are warranted after a suspect was arrested in St. Thomas and taken to hospital with an injury.

The province’s police watchdog was called into investigate after a crash on Dec. 29, 2022 where officers responded to reports of an erratic driver at Highway 3 and First Avenue.

Officers saw the vehicle on Balaclava Street where it failed to stop and lost control, striking a cement planter on a sidewalk.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police. The objective of every SIU investigation is to determine whether there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the police.