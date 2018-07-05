

CTV London





The Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation of an incident involving St. Thomas police.

The St. Thomas police received a complaint about an incident that occurred on May 23 in which a 26-year-old St. Thomas man was injured during an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

The SIU was contacted by St. Thomas Chief Chris Herridge.

Members of the SIU began their investigation on May 24.

On Thursday, the St. Thomas police was notified that the investigation had been terminated.