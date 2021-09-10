SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuries

Windsor, Ont. -

The Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police “was solely responsible for his injuries.”

SIU director Joseph Martino announced the investigation into the man’s injuries was terminated on Friday after finding there was nothing to investigate in relation to potential criminal activity by the officers involved.

The SIU says on Aug. 15 the man was riding a bicycle when he saw a London police cruiser. The man, who had warrants out for his arrest, cycled away from police and hit a fence near Dufferin Avenue and Adelaide Street North.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, it was established the man was solely responsible for his injuries suffered from the impact of hitting the fence. Director Martino found that there was patently nothing to investigate in relation to potential criminal liability of any officer involved in this case. The file has been closed,” an SIU release states.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.