SIU terminates investigation into alleged London, Ont. arrest injuries

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has discontinued an investigation into allegations a man was seriously injured while being arrested by London police.

Officers with the London Police Service responded to an apartment building in the area of Oxford Street East and Talbot Street on June 28 for a domestic disturbance involving the man.

The man was transported from the scene to hospital by paramedics.

In a statement, SIU Director Joseph Martino said it was determined, "that the man did not sustain an injury within the terms of the SIU’s mandate. Accordingly, the SIU is without statutory jurisdiction in this matter and the file has been closed."

The SIU is called in to investigate conduct by police that may result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm.