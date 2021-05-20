LONDON, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there is no basis for charges in the case where a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot in Greenway Park back in February.

London police were called to the park around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, for a 24-year-old man reported to be in distress.

Officers located the man, who was in possession of a firearm, and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful, according to the SIU.

Shortly after the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died in hospital.

The SIU invoked their mandate and have since determined there is no basis for charges.