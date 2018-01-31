

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a serious crash Wednesday morning in Stratford.

Around 3 a.m., Stratford police tried to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Taylor and Norfolk Streets.

The vehicle did not stop and shortly afterwards crashed into a tree.

The driver fled the scene, but three passengers had to be taken to hospital.

A 21-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat was seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.