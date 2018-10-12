

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 55-year-old man.

London police responded to the area of Wonderland Road South and Exeter Road after reports of an impaired driver on Thursday around 9:20 p.m.

The vehicle and driver were located in the ditch to the south of Harry White Drive at Wonderland Road.

An adult male driver was arrested and transported to cells at LPS Headquarters.

While in the cell bay area, police say the man became unresponsive in the rear of the police cruiser.

Police say an officer conducted CPR until EMS arrived.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.