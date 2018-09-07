Featured
SIU on scene of incident near Wingham
SIU investigation in Whitechruch Ont. on Sept. 7, 2018. (Scott Miller/CTV)
CTV London
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 11:02AM EDT
Not much is known at this time, but OPP and the province's Special Investigations Unit remain on scene of a ongoing investigation in the community of Whitechurch, near Wingham..
OPP have had a section of Whitechurch Street from Hwy 86 to South Kinloss Aveune closed since 1 a.m. Friday morning.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
