

CTV London





London police say a man was sent to hospital after an injury was suffered while being apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Police say the apprehension, under the Mental Health Act, occurred shoring before 11 a.m. on Monday.

They say officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an east London motel.

A 48-year-old man was injured during a struggle, they say.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating.