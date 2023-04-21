SIU investigating woman’s fall from balcony

A woman’s fall from an apartment balcony is the subject of a probe by the province’s Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU).

SIU officials say members of the Perth County OPP were called to an apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Listowel on Wednesday, April 19, around 8:45 p.m.

They were investigating a noise complaint.

After entering the apartment unit, a woman inside ran to the balcony, say SIU investigators. They say while she was trying to scale the railing, the 40 year old woman fell to the ground below, suffering serious injuries.

The SIU says they’ve got four investigators on the case, and are working with one subject officer, and three witness officials, who were on scene, that night.

The SIU is asking anyone with video or photos from that night to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or online.