SIU investigating traffic incident in Saugeen Shores

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident in Saugeen Shores.

    Around 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, an officer on patrol tried to stop a vehicle when the vehicle fled and collided with a tree.

    According to the SIU, the driver and passenger had serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

    The circumstances surrounding the crash are now being investigated by the civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police.

