The province's special investigations unit has invoked its mandate after a family dispute left one person dead in grey highlands.

Around 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Grey County OPP were notified of a sudden death at a home on Artemesia-Glenelg Townline.

Officers were at the home earlier in the night and spoke to deceased during the fight.

He left prior to police arrival.

Police have not indicated that they have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP.