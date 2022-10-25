SIU investigating LPS-involved crash on Commissioners Road

A two-vehicle crash at Commissioners Road and Pond Mills Road on Oct. 24, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A two-vehicle crash at Commissioners Road and Pond Mills Road on Oct. 24, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver