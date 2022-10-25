SIU investigating LPS-involved crash on Commissioners Road

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate what happened surrounding a collision involving a van that was being pursued by London police that left a civilian driver with serious injuries on Monday.

According to a press release from the SIU, preliminary information suggests that at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Monday, officers with the London Police Service (LPS) were investigating a break and enter when they saw a suspicious van.

The driver of the van then fled the scene.

The SIU says that officers then deployed spike belts and the driver ran over them. The driver then proceeded to travel through the intersection of Pond Mills Road and Commissioners Road, where it struck a civilian vehicle.

The male driver of the civilian vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The male driver of the van fled the scene on foot and a female passenger was located inside the van, but it’s unknown whether she suffered any injuries.

It remains unclear however whether the male driver of the van has been apprehended.

The SIU says that three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this case, and at this time, one subject official and four witness officials have also been designated.

The SIU is urging members of the public to contact them if they have any information, including photos or videos of the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley