

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident involving London police and a 20-year-old man.

According to the SIU, shortly after midnight Sunday, an officer responded to Leroy Avenue for an investigation.

While driving his cruiser, he heard a sound, exited the vehicle and found the man lying next to the SUV.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Investigators have closed off Leroy Avenue between Taylor Street and Elliott.

Two investigators and three forensic officers have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.