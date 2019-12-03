EXETER, ONT -- One man is dead following a series of events in Exeter that led to a shooting involving police Tuesday night.

It all began when emergency crews were called to a report of a fire at a residence located at 65 Simcoe Street around 6:40 p.m.

Due to the nature of the call Huron County Provincial Police were also dispatched. There are unconfirmed reports that a fire was set intentionally.

When officers entered the home there was a confrontation with a man in which he sustained serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed that the injuries were sustained as a result of a “police involved shooting.”

SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Exeter. More information to be released in the morning. — SIU (@SIUOntario) December 4, 2019

Witnesses in the area tell CTV News that they heard a loud noise that resembled fireworks or a noise like a gun.

Another witness told CTV’s Scott Miller that they saw paramedics working on a man on the sidewalk doing chest compressions.

Police are remaining tight lipped regarding the incident as the SIU has now invoked its mandate.

Emergency services did not answer questions regarding the nature of the original call to 9-1-1 including reports that a man may have been having a mental health episode.

The SIU tweeted Tuesday evening that they would be providing more details Wednesday morning.

With reporting from CTV's Scott Miller and CTV's Tamara Heisel.