A 61-year-old man is dead following an interaction with police in Perth East Township.

It happened Saturday night on Perth Line 49 between Perth Road 135 and Perth Road 140.

OPP say they were called to a residence around 5 p.m. for reports of a domestic situation.

The SIU has been called to investigate the circumstances around the death.

The SIU says officers encountered a man and contained him on the property to begin negotiations.

At some point during the interaction police fired plastic projectiles from a riot control weapon at the man, which is a non-deadly weapon, the SIU says.

A short time later, the man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 p.m.