SIU investigating assault complaint against St. Thomas Police
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 9:20AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called into investigate a complaint alleging an assault by St. Thomas police during an arrest.
According to St. Thomas Police the SIU was called in on June 5th after they received a complaint from a London woman saying she was assaulted by police following her arrest.
The details of the complaint have not been made public.
The SIU began an investigation on June 6th.