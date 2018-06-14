

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called into investigate a complaint alleging an assault by St. Thomas police during an arrest.

According to St. Thomas Police the SIU was called in on June 5th after they received a complaint from a London woman saying she was assaulted by police following her arrest.

The details of the complaint have not been made public.

The SIU began an investigation on June 6th.