The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old woman who fell from a London balcony.

London police received a call about a woman in distress in an apartment unit at Wonderland Road and Southdale Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The SIU says the officers made attempts to negotiate with the woman.

However, shortly after, the woman fell from the balcony, the SIU says.

Officers initiated CPR before EMS arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at hospital at 10:48 p.m.

London police say foul play is not suspected.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence to upload the video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.