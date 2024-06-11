SIU investigating after suspect taken to hospital while in London police custody

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man had to be rushed to hospital following his arrest.

London police say an officer on patrol arrested the impaired driving suspect around 3 p.m. Monday.

About two hours later, the man's condition began to worsen and he was rushed to hospital by paramedics. He remains there in serious condition.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has since invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an independent civilian law enforcement agency that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police.