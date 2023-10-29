SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest

Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.

Police arrived at the 500-block of Richmond Street just before 2:30am and asked the male to leave the premises.

The male allegedly returned with a knife while becoming assertive with police during his arrest.

Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have serious, non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, a 22-year-old man from London was charged with two counts of assault, a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

Officers were not injured but the suspect was taken to hospital. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate.