SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest
Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.
Police arrived at the 500-block of Richmond Street just before 2:30am and asked the male to leave the premises.
The male allegedly returned with a knife while becoming assertive with police during his arrest.
Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have serious, non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of the incident, a 22-year-old man from London was charged with two counts of assault, a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and uttering threats.
Officers were not injured but the suspect was taken to hospital. The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate.
London Top Stories
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.
BREAKING Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
Kitchener
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party
Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.
Windsor
Strike deadline approaches for Stellantis workers
If an agreement is not reached between the automaker and Unifor by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, workers will be in a strike position.
'I’m excited to come back': Chatham-Kent councillor returns after undergoing breast cancer treatment
A Chatham-Kent councillor is set to return to her council seat on Monday evening after undergoing breast cancer treatment over the last 10 months.
Pro-Palestine car procession calls for a ceasefire
A large group of pro-Palestine protesters held another local rally Sunday afternoon, taking part in a rolling car procession through Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
'It's really special': Inclusive Halloween village helps more kids trick-or-treat
A special Halloween village pop-up is helping to tear down accessibility barriers for all kids in Simcoe County.
First-ever Procyon Wildlife gala to be held in December
The Procyon Wildlife Centre will hold its first gala in December in an effort to raise money for the organization.
Step Up for Down Syndrome walk helps to raise thousands in Simcoe County
The Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County held its 10th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
Ottawa
Massive pro-Palestine rally in Ottawa calls on Canadian government to push for ceasefire
A pro-Palestinian rally marched its way through downtown Ottawa Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza region.
Cleanup from fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus delaying surgeries this week
The Ottawa Hospital says it is still not at full power after a transformer in the hospital's hydro vault at the General Campus caught fire and it could be several days before things are back to normal.
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
Toronto
Police advise of traffic delays, closures as thousands flood downtown Toronto streets for pro-Palestinian rally
A crowd estimated to be in the thousands has gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General.
Montreal
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
'Ghost shoes' memorialize pedestrian struck and killed in Montreal
The group behind Montreal's numerous "Ghost Bike" memorials has installed its first pair of "ghost shoes" in the memory of Fabienne Houde-Bastien.
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
Atlantic
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Veterans’ advocate calling to reinstate city program for free burial plots
More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.
'A great place to escape': Winnipeg Comiccon celebrates third year in Manitoba
Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.
Calgary
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
City seeks public input on East Elbow Pathway design plans
The city has launched an engagement study in the hopes of improving one of Calgary's oldest neighbourhoods.
Edmonton
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
'I can't even function': Edmonton students fear for family after communication cut off in Gaza
Two local university students say they're struggling to cope after contact with their family in Gaza was cut off.
Town of Olds under boil water advisory
The Town of Olds is under a boil water advisory.
Vancouver
These are some of B.C.'s most haunted places
If you’re hoping to get some scares in before Halloween, look no further.
'We're seeing great success': Project brings basketball courts to B.C. Indigenous communities
Brand-new basketball courts are being installed in Indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island thanks to an initiative called Court Projects.
New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.