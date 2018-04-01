Featured
SIU investigating after single vehicle crash in Courtland
Special Investigations Unit file photo.
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:11AM EDT
The province's Special Investigation Unit is probing a single vehicle collision in Courtland on Saturday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the driver lost control on Main Street and slammed into a tree.
The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Oxford OPP tried to pilled over the same vehicle earlier in Tillsonburg.
Highway 3 was closed between Byerlay Side Road and King Crescent for the investigation.