The province's Special Investigation Unit is probing a single vehicle collision in Courtland on Saturday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the driver lost control on Main Street and slammed into a tree.

The driver was airlifted to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Oxford OPP tried to pilled over the same vehicle earlier in Tillsonburg.

Highway 3 was closed between Byerlay Side Road and King Crescent for the investigation.