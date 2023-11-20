SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 officers responded to a business on Power Street in relation to a break and enter in progress.

Two suspects were observed on video surveillance inside the property.

Officers with the Uniformed Division, as well as a member of the Canine Unit, attended the scene. The member of the Canine Unit and a police service dog then began to track the suspects on foot, and later arrested one male suspect.

Police said that as a result of the interaction with police, the suspect sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was transported to hospital and later released after treatment.

As a result, the SIU was notified and has since invoked its mandate.