SIU investigating after man suffers serious injuries after east end break and enter

LONDON
    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a suspect was injured during an interaction with police following a break and enter over the weekend.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 18 officers responded to a business on Power Street in relation to a break and enter in progress.

    Two suspects were observed on video surveillance inside the property.

    Officers with the Uniformed Division, as well as a member of the Canine Unit, attended the scene. The member of the Canine Unit and a police service dog then began to track the suspects on foot, and later arrested one male suspect.

    Police said that as a result of the interaction with police, the suspect sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    The suspect was transported to hospital and later released after treatment.

    As a result, the SIU was notified and has since invoked its mandate. 

