LONDON, ONT -- London police have confirmed to CTV News that the Special Investigations Unit will be updating on an incident where a man fell from several stories up a high rise late Tuesday night.

The incident took place at 85 Walnut Street, a Middlesex London Housing building.

Police say the man was injured during an apprehension under the Mental Health Act after they recieved a report of a man in distress.

CTV News London received reports that a man fell from as high as fifteen floors up.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

London Police confirmed that someone was injured at the building but advised that the matter would be in the hands of the SIU.

The SIU investigates any matter in which a person is injured or killed during an interaction with police.

Forensic investigators had a portion of the building and the surrounding grounds taped off late Tuesday night.

An update from the SIU is expected later Wednesday.

The building, 85 Walnut Street, has a storied past in London having been the location of several fires, including a fatal fire back in 2013.