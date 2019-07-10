

CTV London





Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into a man's fractured neck following a crash and arrest in London, Ont.

The SIU's Interim Director Joseph Martino, said in a statement, “As it is apparent based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries that the man’s fractured neck was the result of the motor vehicle collision, and not the arrest or anything that occurred during his period in custody, there is patently nothing to investigate."

The incident happened the afternoon of June 27, when a 37-year-old man was involved in a crash at Pack and Bostwick roads.

The man reportedly walked away from the crash, but was soon arrested by London police for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

When the man began to feel ill at the police station, he was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae in his neck.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.