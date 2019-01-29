

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog has closed an investigation it launched earlier this month in an incident in Mount Brydges.

The Special Investigations Unit started to probe an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who crashed a car into a ditch after fleeing Strathroy-Caradoc police on January 2nd.

Police later located the teen and he was transported to hospital and the SIU says his injuries resulted from his own actions.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there have been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.