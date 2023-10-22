SIU concludes investigation into Goderich man’s self-inflicted death

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe three OPP officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man in June.

As the officers were present in the vicinity of the shooting when it occurred, the SIU investigated.

On June 22, 2023, OPP officers were called to a motel to check on the wellbeing of the man.

A report by the SIU said officers knocked on the door of his room when moments later, they heard a single gunshot.

Officers entered and provided medical attention to the man until paramedics arrived.

Director Martino found that, “while the officers’ presence and knock on the door may have precipitated his final act, it is apparent that none of the subject officials transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law in their brief engagement with him.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.