Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reason to lay criminal charges in the death of a 55-year-old London man in 2018.

Police were called to the scene of a crash in the area of Wonderland Road South and Harry White Drive the night of Oct. 11 for reports of a vehicle driving erratically before going into the ditch.

The driver was reportedly ordered to get out the vehicle by police, appeared uninjured but unsteady, and was arrested for impaired driving and handcuffed.

As he was being transported to police headquarters, he fell asleep and was snoring, but by the time they arrived at police headquarters he had reportedly become unresponsive.

CPR was performed and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

According the SIU report, an autopsy found the cause of death was "multi-drug toxicity," and that the man had enough fentanyl alone in his system to be fatal.

He also had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

A thermos found in the vehicle contained cocaine, cannabis, prescription drug, methamphetamine and a form of fentanyl.