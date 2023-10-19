SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.

The SIU said Huron OPP officers tracked an alleged stolen vehicle to a residence on Seaforth’s Main Street North around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

What ensued, according to the SIU, was an “interaction” between an OPP officer and the alleged stolen vehicle’s passengers, which involved an officer firing a minimum of two bullets into the front window of the vehicle.

The SIU said the vehicle then fled the scene, dropping off the shooting victim at the Clinton hospital around 10:45 am. The driver of the fleeing vehicle then collided with another vehicle two blocks away from the hospital.

The driver fled, leading to a hold and secure at Clinton schools, and lockdown at the Clinton hospital.

The scene of a police-involved shooting incident at a property on Main Street North in Seaforth, Ont. that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023, as seen on Oct. 19, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was not located and remains at large, but is not considered an “imminent threat to public safety”, according to the Huron OPP.

Neighbours of the Seaforth home where the shooting took place said they’ve seen police cruisers at the property several times before, calling it a “bad place.”

The SIU investigates all police-involved shootings in Ontario, determining if officers were justified in their actions or not.

The 35-year-old man shot by police suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.