SIU clears West Grey police following fatal crash involving stolen truck

The head of the province's Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that a West Grey police officer committed a crime following a fatal crash last fall.

Around 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, a West Grey police officer attempted to stop a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck in the area of Priceville, going up to 150 km/h.

Police set out a spike stick on Grey County Road 4 at Camp Oliver Road. The driver ran over the stick, kept driving and hit an oncoming car, killing the driver of the car and seriously injuring his 14-year-old daughter and a 26 year-old man.

Spike stick used by West Grey police on Nov. 7, 2021. (Courtesy: SIU)

On Monday, SIU Director Joseph Martino released his report and says he was unable to conclude that the use of the spike stick was an unreasonable action taken by police.

The file has been closed and the entire report can be read here.