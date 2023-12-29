LONDON
London

SIU clears police in overdose case in London Ont. cell

The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)

A London police officer was cleared after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit regarding an overdose of.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for violating the term of a conditional sentence order and was later located unresponsive in a cell.

Police located and seized a glass pipe during a search of the suspect before bringing him to the police station.

He was searched again before being placed in a cell, but unbeknownst to police the suspect had a quantity of fentanyl hidden on his person, which he later ingested.

CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered.

SIU found no evidence to believe the arresting officer had committed a criminal offence in regard to the overdose.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates incidents involving death, serious injury, or discharge of a firearm, at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.

