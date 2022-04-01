SIU clears off duty London police officer after teen injured during arrest

The director of the province's police watchdog has cleared a London cop of any wrongdoing after a teenager suffered a fractured orbital bone during an arrest last year.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, on Dec. 2, 2021, the officer was off duty inside his home when a rock flew through the living room window.

The officer went outside and chased two males, eventually tackling a 17-year-old boy to the ground.

The officer was able to pin the teen to the ground following a fight with the boy and waited for additional officers.

The teen was taken to hospital with a fractured left orbital bone.

Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, released a statement Friday, saying there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a crime in connection with the boy's arrest and injury.

The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that examines police-involved shootings, and serious injuries, as well as deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.