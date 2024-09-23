SIU clears London police officer of wrongdoing in spring arrest
London police were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) following an incident where a man had his nose broken in an altercation this past spring.
According to the SIU’s report, on the morning of May 26, 2024, a London Police Service officer saw a vehicle speeding down Wharncliffe Road. When the officer pulled the vehicle over, and was running a check on the driver’s name in his cruiser, the 43-year-old man fled the scene on foot.
Two officers chased him, and following a struggle arrested him. At hospital the man was found to have a broken nose.
The SIU has determined that there were no grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offense in relation to the arrest and injury.
The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents where there has been law enforcement involvement in death, serious injury, or discharge of a firearm at a person, or an allegation of sexual assault.
