LONDON, ONT. -- The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared London police officers after a suspect was injured during an arrest in March of this year.

On March 14, police received a tip about a possible impaired driver that almost struck a cyclist in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wharncliffe Road South.

According to the SIU, police found the 22-year-old suspect a short time later asleep behind the wheel parked on Tecumseh Avenue West.

The suspect awoke and tried to drive away but was boxed in by police vehicles. An officer used his baton to break open the driver's window. The complainant resisted arrest and was struck in the head several times.

The man was taken to hospital and suffered a fracture in one of his fingers.

On Tuesday, the SIU's director, Joseph Martino, ruled there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence.

The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault.