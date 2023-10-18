SIU called in, police presence in Clinton, Ont.

CTV News is following some developing news in southern Ontario.

There's a large police presence in Clinton Wednesday afternoon and schools in the area are being placed in hold and secure.

A notice from the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) was sent out to parents.

"Currently our school is in Hold and Secure. The OPP asked us to hold students in the building as they are conducting an ongoing investigation in the area. There is no risk to students at this time and this is a precautionary measure."

According to a statement from the Huron Perth Health Alliance, Clinton Public Hospital is also in hold and secure.

"Our Clinton Public Hospital and Transition House are in hold and secure due to a threat in the community.

Patients may still receive care via the Emergency Department and for their scheduled outpatient appointments but will need to buzz for entry at the Emergency Department entrance.

Family and caregivers of patients are asked to not visit at this time. "

CTV News has reached out to OPP and have been directed to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for any information.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Witnesses have told CTV News there are also helicopters circling the area.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News Kitchener