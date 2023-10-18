SIU called in, police presence in Clinton and Seaforth, Ont.
Clinton and Seaforth were the scene of a large police presence on Wednesday afternoon, with Clinton-area schools being placed in hold and secure.
According to Huron County OPP on Wednesday afternoon, police said OPP officers attempted to arrest two individuals in Seaforth at approximately 10:30 a.m.
However, during the interaction one person was injured and transported to hospital via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.
Police said one person remains outstanding.
According to CTV News' Scott Miller, police have secured a second scene in Seaforth, with a home on Main Street being encircled by police tape.
As a result of the interaction, the SIU has invoked its mandate.
A large police presence is seen in Clinton, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.
STATEMENTS FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS
A notice from the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) was sent out to parents.
"Currently our school is in Hold and Secure. The OPP asked us to hold students in the building as they are conducting an ongoing investigation in the area. There is no risk to students at this time and this is a precautionary measure."
A police presence is seen at a Main Street home in Seaforth, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
According to a statement from the Huron Perth Health Alliance, Clinton Public Hospital is also in hold and secure.
"Our Clinton Public Hospital and Transition House are in hold and secure due to a threat in the community.
Patients may still receive care via the emergency department and for their scheduled outpatient appointments but will need to buzz for entry at the emergency department entrance. Family and caregivers of patients are asked to not visit at this time. "
This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available.
— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller and CTV News Kitchener
London Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
U.S. President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a seven and a half hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of support for the Israeli people, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt and a warning not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say 'nothing suspicious' found on scene of bomb threat
Windsor police are on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area.
-
WRH installs weapons detectors in Emergency Departments
Windsor Regional Hospital is installing weapons detectors at its two Emergency Departments to enhance patient and staff security.
-
Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police
Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Police raid downtown Barrie business
Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
-
Emergency crews investigate 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school
Emergency crews and police were called to investigate a "suspicious incident" at a Barrie high school on Wednesday morning, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.
-
Ont. man back in court, accused in death of Bolton man found dismembered
The preliminary hearing of Tony Lucia, the 63-year-old Woodbridge man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte, got underway at the Orangeville Courthouse on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario teen speaking out after sustaining burns from hot coffee spilled onto him by flight attendant
A Mississauga teen is speaking out after he said that he sustained second-degree burns from a hot coffee that was accidentally spilled onto his lap by a flight attendant, who then continued to serve other passengers rather than providing assistance.
-
Mountain of Rogers Centre seats dumped at scrapyard north of Toronto
A mountain of blue seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, lying among other forgotten items.
Montreal
-
Montreal man awaits news from family in Gaza City
Montrealer Omar Abuthuraia has not heard from his uncle and family since the bombing of Gaza City began. He said many families are splitting up and trying to find safe havens in clinics and hospitals.
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec Finance Minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English-language universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students wanting to attend English-language universities in Quebec.
-
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Calgary
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
'So you're telling me there's a chance?': Stampeders look to make it 18 straight years in the playoffs
With their 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night, the Calgary Stampeders kept their playoff hopes alive.
-
Alberta's first Chipotle location opens in Calgary on Thursday
Alberta's first Chipotle Mexican Grill, located in northeast Calgary, will open its doors on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Oilers unveil fresh look for Commonwealth Stadium ahead of 'warmer' Heritage Classic
Oilers legend Kevin Lowe wore sunglasses and a light sweater at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday while promoting a fast-approaching outdoor hockey game.
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 12-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
-
Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.