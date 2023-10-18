SIU called in, police presence in Clinton and Seaforth, Ont.

Clinton and Seaforth were the scene of a large police presence on Wednesday afternoon, with Clinton-area schools being placed in hold and secure.

According to Huron County OPP on Wednesday afternoon, police said OPP officers attempted to arrest two individuals in Seaforth at approximately 10:30 a.m.

However, during the interaction one person was injured and transported to hospital via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said one person remains outstanding.

According to CTV News' Scott Miller, police have secured a second scene in Seaforth, with a home on Main Street being encircled by police tape.

As a result of the interaction, the SIU has invoked its mandate.

A large police presence is seen in Clinton, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

STATEMENTS FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS

A notice from the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) was sent out to parents.

"Currently our school is in Hold and Secure. The OPP asked us to hold students in the building as they are conducting an ongoing investigation in the area. There is no risk to students at this time and this is a precautionary measure."

A police presence is seen at a Main Street home in Seaforth, Ont. on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

According to a statement from the Huron Perth Health Alliance, Clinton Public Hospital is also in hold and secure.

"Our Clinton Public Hospital and Transition House are in hold and secure due to a threat in the community.

Patients may still receive care via the emergency department and for their scheduled outpatient appointments but will need to buzz for entry at the emergency department entrance. Family and caregivers of patients are asked to not visit at this time. "

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller and CTV News Kitchener