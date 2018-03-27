

CTV London





The case of a man who was injured during an arrest in St. Marys is now in the hands of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

Perth County OPP say the man was arrested Saturday in connection with a theft.

Police say the man was not combative during the arrest, and he was later taken to hospital with an injury.

The SIU is required to investigate any case in which police action may have contributed to a serious injury.