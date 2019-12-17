TARA, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police have shut down a section of the community of Tara due to what they are calling a high risk incident that has left a local school in a precautionary lockdown.

Police have closed off an area around a residence on Yonge Street and are bringing in a number of specialized units including tactical officers and negotiators.

Ryan Greig, Tara Ward Councillor took to social media to assure the public that the situation is under control.

The Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) has issued a hold and secure at Arran-Tara Elementary School as a precaution.

"It was initiated as a safety precaution before buses arrived, and students were safely escorted into the building. Part of the plan included rerouting buses," said Jamie Pettit with BWDSB in an emailed statement to CTV News.

The following roads are closed:

Bruce County Road 10 and Concession 6

Mary Ann Street and Yonge Street

Police say this is an isolated incident and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and we will have updates as the information becomes available.

- With reporting from CTV's Scott Miller