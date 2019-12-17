TARA, ONT -- A man has been taken into custody after OPP shut down a section of Tara, Ont. for what they were calling a high-risk incident that also left a local school in a precautionary lockdown.

Police closed off an area around a residence on Yonge Street on Tuesday morning and brought in a number of specialized units, including tactical officers and negotiators.

All roads have since reopened.

Ryan Greig, a local ward councillor, took to social media to reassure the public that the situation was under control.

The Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) issued a hold and secure at Arran-Tara Elementary School as a precaution.

"It was initiated as a safety precaution before buses arrived, and students were safely escorted into the building. Part of the plan included rerouting buses," said Jamie Pettit with BWDSB in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

