Sirens and safety highlight emergency open house Saturday

Police, firefighters, and emergency vehicles attracted crowds in Byron, Ont. Saturday.

An Emergency Preparedness Open House is taking place until 3 p.m. at Fire Station #12.

Along with vehicles, there is an opportunity to see London’s Emergency Operations Centre and speak to volunteer rescue and aid agencies.

“You’ll see Salvation Army, Red Cross, Search and Rescue. Police and hospitals. Everyone is here today,” stated Paul Ladouceur.

He is the director of emergency management for the City of London, Ont.

Ladouceur and his team coordinate police, fire, EMS, and other agencies when a major emergency occurs.

He said many Londoners know to be ready for preventable events, including fires, but they aren’t always ready for natural disasters.

So, as children enjoyed sitting in cruisers and fire trucks Saturday, his team was working to educate parents.

“And a lot of times it’s simple things, like making sure you have enough water, food, you have first aid kits in your house. You’re using proper smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Ladouceur.

Jackson Abell, 1, sat in the driver’s seat of a London Fire Department vehicle as firefighter Ryan Kruk looks on, on May 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

An Emergency Preparedness Open House took place in Byron on May 13, 2023. ((Sean Irvine/CTV News London)