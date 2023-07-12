Sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore Road near Kettle Point

Crews work to repair a sinkhole on Lakeshore Road in Lambton Shores on July 11, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Crews work to repair a sinkhole on Lakeshore Road in Lambton Shores on July 11, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver