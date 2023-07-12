Sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore Road near Kettle Point
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton County closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore Road after a sinkhole developed near Kettle Point.
On Friday, drivers reported a large sinkhole to the west of Highway 21, near Indian Hills Trail West, said Jason Cole, Lambton infrastructure and development services GM.
Emergency crews responded to the area and quickly closed off the stretch of Lakeshore Road.
"In some instances, we'd be able to do a minor repair, but because of the location and magnitude of the space underneath the roadway, we will want to replace the entire culvert to make sure this doesn't happen again at this location," said Cole.
Due to the heavy rain that the county is experiencing this week, it could delay repairs, Cole said CTV News on Tuesday.
The municipality hopes to open the road back up by the end of the week, however, that will depend on weather conditions.
Local businesses in the area are still open during this time.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
Roadway bombs planted by drug cartel kill 6 law enforcement officers in Mexico, officials say
A coordinated series of roadway bomb blasts in western Mexico that officials said were a trap organized by a drug cartel killed six police officers and prosecutors' agents, the latest example of the increasingly open, military-style challenge posed by the country's drug cartels.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Actors Martin Short, Lamar Johnson and Luke Kirby among Canadian Emmy nominees
Actors Martin Short, Luke Kirby and Lamar Johnson are among the Canadian actors heading to this year's Emmy Awards.
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days
After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.
-
Canadian post-secondary institutions likely examining security, inclusivity after University of Waterloo stabbing
The CEO of a group advocating for Canada's universities says the country's post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating both security and inclusivity initiatives in the wake of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university that police allege was motivated by hate.
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
Windsor
-
Assault with machete on Langlois leads to search for suspect: WPS
Windsor police say they have launched an investigation after three people were stabbed in an incident overnight.
-
Windsor substitute teacher found not guilty of sex assault-related charges
A Windsor substitute teacher has been found not guilty of several sexual assault-related charges after a trial last week..
-
Dryer blamed for house fire in Ford City area
Windsor fire officials say a dryer is to blame for a house fire in the Ford City area.
Barrie
-
Barrie man accused of being drug impaired faces multiple charges after fleeing scene of crash
A Barrie man accused of leaving the scene of a collision faces several charges, including impaired driving and running a red light.
-
Young G2 driver clocked speeding 201km/h on Highway 26
Provincial police are urging motorists to slow down after clocking a young driver speeding 111 kilometres over the limit on Highway 26.
-
OPP nabs banned driver on Hwy 400 using cutting-edge technology
Provincial police say an officer using sophisticated technology pulled over a suspected prohibited driver on Highway 400.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Ontario patient asked to pay $120 for OHIP covered test
An Ontario hospital is investigating why a patient was asked to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
Ottawa
-
More than 500 vehicles stolen in Ottawa in 2023; police recover 75, charge 8 people
Ottawa police say more than 500 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year, up 30 per cent from this time last year and only a fraction have been recovered.
-
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert
Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow officially takes office as mayor of Toronto, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow has officially taken office as mayor of Toronto.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Police bust Toronto-area investment scam that collected more than $3M in loans
Two men from the Toronto area have been arrested and are facing a string of charges after police say they took more than $3 million from private investors under fraudulent terms.
Montreal
-
Montreal police will pay recruits $10K to join the force
Montreal's police department, the SPVM, says it will reimburse $10,500 in training fees to new officers who commit to serving on the force for the next five years.
-
After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
The FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal did not reopen on Wednesday, but the store's owners plan on reopening soon despite police raiding the location and arresting four people.
-
Quebec flood victims to receive disaster relief
The Quebec government has announced that municipalities and their residents affected by flooding over the past few days will be able to benefit from general relief.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Archibald removed from AFN meeting for violating code of conduct, says interim chief
The interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations says the reason former national chief RoseAnne Archibald was barred Tuesday from participating in the organization's annual general meeting was a violation of its code of conduct.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
-
Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada
As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.
-
Woman's death in June deemed suspicious, police investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a woman’s death last month as suspicious, and is asking for the public’s help.
Calgary
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust
Three residents of Rocky View County are facing charges in connection with a bust at a rural property earlier this week, Mounties say.
-
Calgary company inks deal with Adidas to produce C02-embedded running shoes
A Calgary-based technology company has signed a deal with Adidas that will see the sneaker giant manufacture some of its shoes using ink embedded with captured carbon emissions.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
More evacuations, alerts, as difficult wildfire season in B.C., Yukon continues
At least 12 new evacuation orders or alerts have been issued over the last day in British Columbia as lightning storms and drought conditions add to the challenge of fighting hundreds of wildfires.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 5 days over practice issues related to patients certified under the Mental Health Act
A B.C. nurse is facing a five-day suspension of her professional registration for mismanaging the care of patients who were certified under the Mental Health Act.