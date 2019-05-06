Featured
Sinkhole causes traffic headache on Western campus
A sinkhole closed a road at Western University in London, Ont. on Monday, May 6, 2019.
CTV London
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 2:40PM EDT
A sinkhole created some traffic issues on the Western University campus on Monday.
Philip Aziz Avenue had to be closed between Western Road and the Huron Flats parking lot near TD Stadium due to the sinkhole.
University and city crews were busy working to repari the road, but it is not expected to reopen to traffic until the end of Wednesday.