Single-vehicle takes out hydro pole in Riverbend neighbhourhood
Oxford Street West is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Around 6 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection for a report of multiple hydro poles down in the area.
Crews responded to find a single vehicle crash that left hydro lines down across the intersection.
Oxford Street West is currently closed in both directions between Kains Road/Commissioners Road and Westel Bourne.
No serious injuries were sustained by the driver in the crash, there were no other occupants in the vehicle.
This is a developing story, more to come…
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?
As many Canadians deal with the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid asks: Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point?
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.26 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Wet'suwet'en Indigenous rights campaigner among winners of 'Alternative Nobel'
The Right Livelihood Award -- known as the 'Alternative Nobel' -- was awarded Wednesday to three activists and an organization working across the globe to empower communities in areas ranging from child protection to environmental defence.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Windsor
-
Sunshine continues until chance of showers this weekend in Windsor weather
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few more days of sunshine and mild fall weather before a chance of rain on the weekend.
-
New high school, new name in Amherstburg
The $24-million high school being built in town will not have the name Amherst on it.
-
Beat of the drum: Allie Sunshine Project hosts Lakeshore drum circle
A drum circle held this evening in Lakeshore was intended to ignite learning and wellness in the community.
Barrie
-
'It was our time,' Three women make history as first female OPP K9 handlers
Three women are making history as the first female K9 handlers in the OPP.
-
Driver charged after allowing kids to refuse to buckle up
A driver faces charges after an officer spotted three children without their seatbelts fastened.
-
Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified
The OPP released the names of the two people who died in an apartment building fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario region issues warning about aggressive tactic using loophole to pressure sales
A region in Ontario is warning about an aggressive new tactic that uses a loophole to help make sales.
-
Much-anticipated family reunion in Sudbury turns into a fight with Air Canada
What should have been a relaxing family reunion for a military family who hasn’t seen each other for nearly six years, has turned into a fight with Air Canada following travel complications.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Ottawa police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
A driver struck a cyclist in his 50s at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West Tuesday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto
-
Police identify 20-year-old man found dead near Toronto Zoo
Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurses pan government's bonus offer, say real issue is mandatory overtime
A Quebec nurse says her mother was more excited than she was after Premier Francois Legault announced full-time nurses would receive a $15,000 bonus to keep them from quitting the public system.
-
Quebec public daycare workers to strike for two days in October
The 11,000 unionized workers at most Centres de la petite enfance (CPE) will be on strike on Oct. 14 and 15.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating femicide after Saint-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
Winnipeg
-
Crews remain on scene overnight to fight Point Douglas warehouse fire
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) remained on scene overnight as they continued to fight a fire at an empty warehouse at 2 Point Douglas Ave.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Alberta adds hospitals and other health care providers to protected infrastructure list
The Alberta government added hospitals and other facilities that provide health services to its list of protected infrastructure Tuesday.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.