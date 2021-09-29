Single-vehicle takes out hydro pole in Riverbend neighbhourhood

London, Ont. -

Oxford Street West is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.

Around 6 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection for a report of multiple hydro poles down in the area.

Crews responded to find a single vehicle crash that left hydro lines down across the intersection.

Oxford Street West is currently closed in both directions between Kains Road/Commissioners Road and Westel Bourne.

No serious injuries were sustained by the driver in the crash, there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

This is a developing story, more to come…