    • Single-vehicle crash kills one in Brant County

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

    One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Village of Scotland.

    At about 9:45 a.m. Monday, Brant County OPP and other first responders attended the scene neat Kings Lane in Brant County.

    The driver, a 71-year-old of Brant County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The deceased was reported missing the day prior.

    The death is not being treated as suspicious.

