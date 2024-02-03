Single vehicle collision consistent with a medical episode

At approximately 1:30pm Saturday, emergency crews responded to Modeland and Blackwell Roads for a single vehicle collision.

The 72-year-old driver of the vehicle heading northbound on Modeland Road began making a right turn onto Blackwell Road. As the vehicle crossed over both lanes of traffic, it left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital after first aid was provided at the scene of the accident.

Sarnia police say the collision was consistent with a medical episode.

The area has since been reopened to the public.