Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Single motorcycle fatality; 82-year-old London man died in hospital
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 5:11PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- An 82-year-old man from London was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after a single vehicle motorcycle crash.
According to the OPP Highway Safety Division's twitter account, the driver appeared to exit the express lanes, hit the barrier that separates the collectors and the express lanes, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The eastbound lanes of HWY 401 at Hurontario are closed until Sunday evening.