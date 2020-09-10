MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- One new COVID-19 case in Middlesex-London and one in Sarnia-Lambton have been reported on Thursday.

The new case brings the total in Middlesex-London to 743, with 673 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 13 active cases.

The new case continues the pattern in the region of daily totals of zero cases, or totals in the single digits, that has persisted since Aug. 15.

Lambton County Public Health has also had a string of none or single-digit days since Aug. 1, with no new cases reported on most days.

The new case brings the total there to 342, including 314 resolved and 25 deaths, leaving just three active cases.

There were no new cases reported in other nearby regions. Here is where the case totals stand based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, two active, 254 cases, with 247 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, two active, 123 total, 116 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 22 active, 481 total cases, 429 resolved, 32 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, two active, 129 total, 127 resolved, no deaths

Public Health Ontario reported 170 new cases in the province on Thursday, with more than half in the Greater Toronto Area.